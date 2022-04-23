David Miller becomes 27th player to hit 100 sixes in IPL history

Gujarat Titans batter David Miller on Saturday became the 27th player to hit a century of sixes in the history of the Indian Premier League.

The left-handed batter accomplished this feat in the 35th match of the ongoing edition of IPL against Kolkata Knight Riders.

In the 12th over of the match, Miller hit a Sunil Narine delivery over the ropes to accomplish the feat. A four and another six on Narine's deliveries followed before the batter was dismissed by pacer Shivam Mavi with an assist from Umesh Yadav, who caught the ball.

Now, the batter has hit a total of 101 sixes. He joins the company of 26 other batters who have hit hundred sixes or more. T20 legend Chris Gayle holds the all-time record for most sixes in IPL, with 357 hits over the ropes. Ab De Villiers, known for his 360-degree, unorthodox shots, is a distant second with 239 sixes. He is followed by Rohit Sharma (233), MS Dhoni (223) and Kieron Pollard (221).

Coming to the match, Gujarat Titans finished off with 156 at the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs, with captain Hardik Pandya top-scoring with 67 off 49. Andre Russell emerged as the pick of the bowlers, taking 4 wickets for 5 runs in his solitary over.

( With inputs from ANI )

