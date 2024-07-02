New Delhi [India], July 2 : South Africa's explosive batter David Miller cleared the air on his T20I Crumours following the devastating loss in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final, saying that he will continue to be available and play for the Proteas.

The Proteas' hopes of winning the inaugural World Cup were crushed when they lost to India in the final by 7 runs. Social media users started making claims that Miller had declared his retirement from the Twenty20 Internationals a few days after the final. However, the left-handed batter rubbished those rumours and confirmed that he has not retired from the format.

"Contrary to some reports, I have NOT retired from T20 International cricket. I will continue to be available to play for the Proteas. The best is yet to come," Miller wrote in his Instagram story.

Earlier, Miller expressed sadness at his team's loss to India in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday at Barbados, saying that the defeat was a "tough pill to swallow".

During the last over, Miller, known to deliver clutch, breakthrough and match-winning performances for the Proteas, attempted a big shot when 16 runs were needed from six balls. However, the ball found Suryakumar Yadav near the boundary, who plucked a remarkable catch to turn the match completely in India's favour with the batters' dismissal for 21 runs. The Men in Blue captured their second ICC T20 World Cup title with a seven-run win.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Miller wrote, "I am gutted!! Really tough pill to swallow after what transpired 2 days ago. Words don't explain how I am feeling. One thing I do know is how proud I am of this unit. This journey was an incredible one, with highs and lows throughout the entire month. We have endured pain, but I know this team has the resilience and will keep raising the bar."

In nine matches, Miller scored 169 runs in the tournament at an average of 28.16, with a half-century and strike rate of 102.42. His best score was 59*.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor