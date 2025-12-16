David Miller Sold to DC (Delhi Capitals) for INR 2 Crore at IPL 2026 Auction

IPL Auction 2026: South Africa batter David Miller will play for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming Indian Premier League season after being bought for Rs 2 crore at the IPL 2026 mini auction in Abu Dhabi. Miller was released by Lucknow Super Giants after the 2025 season.

Miller is among the most experienced overseas batters in the league. He has been a regular in the IPL since his debut in 2012. His longest and most successful spell came with Punjab Kings where he played from 2012 to 2019. He later represented Rajasthan Royals before moving to Gujarat Titans.

Miller was part of the Gujarat Titans side that won the IPL title in 2022. He joined Lucknow Super Giants in 2025 but had a quiet season with 153 runs in 11 innings.

One of the highlights of Miller’s IPL career came in 2013 when he smashed a 38 ball hundred for Kings XI Punjab against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mohali. It remains the fourth fastest century in IPL history.

Across 141 IPL matches Miller has scored 3077 runs at a strike rate of 138.60. His record includes one century and 13 half centuries. In T20 cricket overall he has scored 11497 runs in 539 matches with four hundreds and 50 fifties.