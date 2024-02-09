David Warner Becomes First Australian Player to Achieve THIS Feat, Joins Virat Kohli and Ross Taylor

Australian cricket star David Warner has etched his name in history books, becoming the first Australian and the third cricketer worldwide to achieve the remarkable milestone of playing at least 100 matches in all three formats of the game. Warner's feat was realized as he took the field for Australia's first T20 International against the West Indies in Hobart on Friday.

The 37-year-old left-handed batter, who recently bid adieu to Tests and ODIs, boasts an impressive record with 112 Test matches and 161 ODIs under his belt. His appearance in the T20 series opener marked his 100th match in the shortest format of the game, joining the elite company of former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor and Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli.

Taylor, the trailblazer in this realm, achieved the milestone during his illustrious 16-year career, featuring in 112 Tests, 236 ODIs, and 102 T20Is. Kohli, meanwhile, joined Taylor in 2022, amassing 113 Tests, 292 ODIs, and 117 T20Is. Known for his prolific run-scoring ability, Kohli holds several records, including being the fastest to reach 13,000 ODI runs and the leading run-scorer in T20Is.

Warner's entry into the prestigious club also highlights his significance in Australian cricket, joining compatriots Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell as the only Australians to feature in over 100 T20Is. Finch, the former captain, leads the pack with 103 appearances, while Maxwell closely follows with 101.