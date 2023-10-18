David Warner explains his outburst after dismissal against Sri Lanka, asks umpire stats on screen

New Delhi [India], October 18 : Australia opener David Warner expressed his discontent over the ball-tracking technology following his lbw dismissal in their victory over Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

Australia opened their account in the ongoing World Cup with a 5-wicket victory on Monday after suffering two consecutive defeats.

While chasing a target of 210, Australia stumbled quite early as Dilshan Madhushanka trapped Warner to send him back to the dugout for 11 following an unsuccessful review.

Warner was visibly frustrated and angry after the review showed that the ball struck the outside of the leg stump and he had to walk back due to the umpire's call. Australia retained their review but left Warner irritated with the overall outcome.

The left-handed opener talked about what he said to umpire Joel Wilson after the dismissal and said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo, "I just sprayed out loud in frustration pretty much - not just at myself - but [because] it kept low, and normally when something hits me on the leg on the outside, I know it's pretty much going down leg. I asked Joel when I was out there just what happened, why did he give it out. He said the ball was swinging back. To his credit, if he thinks that then that's why he's given the decision. But then when you see the replay of how it unfolded, you get a little bit annoyed. That's out of our control."

He also went on to say that just like statistics of batters are displayed on the television screen, umpires' individual decision percentage stats should also be showcased.

"There's a lot to say in terms of what I'd like to see. This probably won't get across, but players' stats go up on the board as you walk out to bat. When they announce the umpires, and they come up on the screen, I'd love to see their stats come up on the board as well. Because we see that in the NRL (National Rugby League). NRL shows those stats. I think the NFL (National Football League) shows those stats [as well]. I think it's a great thing for the spectators to see as well," Warner said.

"Obviously players get dropped for poor performances. It's never explained to us what goes on with the panel. It's just an indicator. It's just little things to show spectators [that] it's not easy. You can explain where it's not easy, [and] why it's not easy, and then when good decisions are made, they can explain it. I just think it's something that could be explored," Warner added.

The experienced batter went on to stress that he does not believe there were any biased decision-makers among the elite panel of umpires, but he does want to see accountability.

"You definitely know which umpires are going to give those 50-50 ones when it hits the pad, and that's where from my perspective it gets frustrating. There's no bias in anything. It's just that you feel like that as a player sometimes," Warner said.

Warner also questioned ICC's ball-tracking technology as he claimed that this technology was never explained to him and asked for accountability to be taken when the outcome derived from the technology doesn't match what is seen during the replay.

"At the moment, we seem to be waiting for [ball-tracking]. And as a player, you get more frustrated because you think, Did they line it up? What's the impact points? how many impact points are there before it goes on?" Warner stated.

"I've never had Hawk-Eye come in and explain to us how the technology actually works; it's just for the TV. If they could come in and explain to us how it works, then sometimes we might not refer, or [actually] refer it," Warner added.

Australia will be back in action against Pakistan on Friday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

