David Warner makes emotional appeal for return of his missing baggy green

Sydney [Australia], January 2 : Australia opener David Warner made an emotional public appeal for the return of the backpack that had his baggy green cap after it went missing during the journey from Melbourne to Sydney ahead of his farewell Test.

Warner will bid farewell to the longest format of the game with the third Test against Pakistan at his home arena of Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Before his final Test, the batter announced on social media that he had lost his "baggy green" cap and urged anyone who might have it to give it back to him.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1k75fMSVRE/

"Hi all, this is my last resort. but my backpack, which contained my Baggy Green, has been taken from my luggage, which was transported to Melbourne airport and flown on @qantas to Sydney a few days ago. @qantas have said they checked their cameras and have not seen anyone open our bags and take the backpack, however they do have blind spots. If you are the person, who was either working for the company driving it to and from the airport or working for @qantas and have, by chance, just wanted the backpack, I have one for. I would be grateful if this were returned asap. Thanks," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a video.

Warner called on the public to assist him in finding his baggy green, promising no consequences for the person who returns it. The veteran opener even offered to give up another piece of his backpack and asked the person to contact Cricket Australia or the airline.

"Unfortunately, someone has taken my backpack out of my actual luggage, which had my backpack and my girls' presents in there. Inside this backpack was my Baggy Greens. That is sentimental to me, it's something I would love to have back in my hands, walking out there come this week," Warner said in his plea.

"If it's the backpack you really wanted, I have a spare one here. You won't get into any trouble I'm happy to give this to you if you return my baggy greens," he said.

Warner announced his retirement from ODI cricket on Monday, just a couple of days ahead of his farewell Test match against Pakistan at his home arena of SCG.

The two-time Cricket World Cup winner made the announcement on the morning of New Year's Day. The left-handed opener compiled 6,932 runs in 161 ODIs at an average of 45.30, at a strike rate of 97.26. Warner has also registered 22 centuries and 33 fifties in the format, with the best score of 179.

Warner has retired on a high as not only he won the World Cup this year, but he also scored 535 runs in 11 matches at an average of 48.63 and a strike rate of above 108, with two centuries and two fifties. He ended up as the sixth-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

"I have got to give back to the family. That (ODI retirement) was something I had said through the World Cup, get through that and winning that in India is a massive achievement," Warner said during his announcement as quoted by ICC.

There was a caveat to Warner's announcement however, with the veteran open to a return for the 2025 Champions Trophy should he be required.

"I know there is a Champions Trophy coming up and if I am playing decent cricket still in two years' time and they need someone, I am going to be available," said Warner.

