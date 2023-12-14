David Warner scores his 26th Test hundred in his final series

Veteran opener David Warner on Thursday scored his 27th Test century in his farewell series against Pakistan in Perth.The 37-year-old Warner had expressed his desire for a Sydney farewell after the third and final Test against Pakistan starting from January 3, 2024. Warner, who has scored 8,487 runs from 109 Tests since making his debut in 2011 has been involved in a bitter feud with his former teammate Mitchell over his farewell series.

Despite a successful international career, Warner's Johnson has publicly questioned Warner's form and brought up past controversies, including the infamous "Sandpapergate" ball-tampering incident to retire has been met with criticism. Warner, however, remains unfazed by the critique. As he prepares for his final Test series against Pakistan, Warner aims to conclude his Test journey on a high note at his home ground, the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).