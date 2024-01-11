David Warner set to arrive in helicopter for Sydney Thunder's (BBL) clash

Sydney [Australia], January 11 : Australia batter David Warner will arrive in a helicopter for Sydney Thunder's Big Bash League (BBL) clash against local rival Sydney Sixers on Friday after attending his brother's wedding, according to ESPNcricinfo.

According to ESPNcricinfo, if the weather permits, Warner is due to arrive around 5 pm for the local derby.

Warner's BBL teammate Gurinder Sandhu heaped praise on Warner for making efforts to be available for the game.

"He's going to a lot of effort to come and play for us. We love having him here. Last year, he was awesome for us, maybe didn't score as many runs as he would have liked but around the group and passing on knowledge was awesome to have him around. He's one of the better team men. All the fans get to enjoy him playing cricket," Sandhu said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Pacer Sean Abbott joked about Warner's style of arrival, stating he has a bit of a "Hollywood" touch.

"He is a bit Hollywood, isn't he, that's very Davey. I got the Lime bike in today and I'll be doing the same tomorrow night and riding out the gate as Davey lands. I'm glad they are making it happen because think everyone in the country who is a fan of cricket wants to see David Warner in the BBL and I'm really looking forward to coming up against him. One of the best players in the world and has been for a long time," Sean Abbott said.

Before BBL's last season, the southpaw signed a two-year deal with the Sydney Thunder. With his contract coming to an end, Warner previously expressed his intentions of returning to the BBL next season as well.

The left-handed batter recently brought the curtain down on his Test career after the conclusion of the three-match series against Pakistan.

He ended his prolific career on a high note as the hosts swept away Pakistan to clinch the series 3-0.

