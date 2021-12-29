David Warner unsure SRH will do well in IPL 2022 auction, franchise comes up with clever response

David Warner's fallout with Sunrisers Hyderabad was one of the major talking points of IPL 2021.Warner was removed as the SRH captain midway through the IPL 2021 season, with Kane Williamson replacing him. He was subsequently even dropped from the SRH playing XI as well. Later, the franchise released him before the mega auction. Now, Warner has poked fun at his former franchise by saying that he is in doubt regarding their auction stratergy.

A total demolition job from Australia.

England have had their gaping holes in test cricket covered for too long by two superstars, these are exposed away from home! #Ashes — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 28, 2021

Baha doubt it https://t.co/eQCvlvzYXG — David Warner (@davidwarner31) December 28, 2021

Congrats on the Ashes win Davey - Looks like you are back to 🍾🍻 form and enjoying the after party! On the other hand we hope you have a good auction! 👍🏼😂 https://t.co/grZrRn5Zqm — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 28, 2021

Tom Moody, the SRH head coach, congratulated the Pat Cummins-led Australia for winning the Ashes 2021 on Tuesday (December 28). He tweeted saying, "A total demolition job from Australia. England have had their gaping holes in test cricket covered for too long by two superstars, these are exposed away from home!" To this, a fan asked if the franchise will have a good IPL auction next year. Thus, Warner jumped in and shared his doubts. Warner's tweet didn't go unnoticed as the one-time winners SRH's official Twitter handle also replied to the Aussie opener in a savage manner. "Congrats on the Ashes win Davey -- Looks like you are back to form and enjoying the after-party! On the other hand, we hope you have a good auction," tweeted the official Twitter handle of SRH.SRH finished at the last spot in the points table in the 14th edition of the IPL.

