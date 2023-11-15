David Warner weighs in his potential future replacement in opening slot

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 15 : Australia's star opener David Warner gave his views on the potential players that could emerge as his replacement for the Baggy Greens in the future.

Warner is walking in the twilight of his career and is set to retire from the Test format after the conclusion of Australia's series against Pakistan which is set to begin next December.

After Warner's last dance with the national team ends, Australia will be left with a major dilemma of replacing him at the opening front.

The likes of Matthew Renshaw, Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris and Will Pucovski are some of the players that could turn up to fill in the void left by Warner in the opening front.

The left-handed batter feels that the next generation is prepared and ready to step up when the time comes.

"We've well and truly got great openers coming, who I think can have healthy competition with each other for the next 10 years which is fantastic," Warner said as quoted from cricket.com.au.

"Our next generation is primed and prepped, they're ready. When we rest, those guys are ready to take our position. That's why we do what we do, because we want to make sure those guys that are coming through the ranks have had the international experience, have the opportunities," Warner added.

Warner is currently the fifth-highest run scorer in the ongoing World Cup with 499 runs to his name at a batting average of 55.44. His performance in the opening front will be a major factor in deciding the outcome of their semi-final encounter against South Africa on Thursday at the Eden Gardens.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

