David Warner's clinical show sinks his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs. A really good effort by Hyderabad to come as close as they did but in the end, it is yet another loss for them. It could have easily been a big one but thanks to Aiden Markram and Pooran they have finished pretty close to the target which did not look possible at one stage. Chasing a stiff target, SRH didn't get off to an auspicious start. They scored just 35 runs in the powerplay and lost both their openers in that phase.

When Tripathi fell to Marsh, the asking-rate was more than 13 RPO. That's when the two overseas batters joined hands and counter-attacked with a 60-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Khaleel Ahmed nipped out Markram with a slower ball, but Pooran continued to go after the DC bowlers to keep his team in the hunt. He was striking the ball well and Delhi had bowled out Nortje and Khaleel with the equation being 55 needed off 3 overs. Pooran had to do all the scoring and he miscued a high full toss from Thakur in the 18th over which killed the chase. Earlier, Warner and Rovman Powell powered their team to a daunting total of 207 which proved enough on a batting paradise.

