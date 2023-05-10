David White to step down as New Zealand Cricket's chief executive officer in August

Auckland, May 10 Long-serving New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White announced he will step down from the role in August. White was appointed as NZC's CEO in February 2012, and notified the Board of his decision this week, and advised staff and the wider New Zealand cricket network on Wednesday morning.

White was just the fourth chief executive of the governing body, after Chris Doig, Martin Snedden and Justin Vaughan, to lead NZC since the adoption of the Hood Report recommendations in 1995. White said in an official statement that it was the right time to pass the leadership baton on to a fresh set of hands.

"I feel the time is right for myself, my family, and NZC. NZC is in a secure financial position with a solid balance sheet and long-term commercial agreements in place."

"The BLACKCAPS are strong; women's cricket is healthy, our high performance programme is producing excellence, and the community game is stable. It feels like the right time to step aside."

"I'm incredibly grateful to the Major and District Associations, the staff and Boards of NZC, our players and, not least, the New Zealand Cricket Players Association, for their willingness to share an aligned vision and strategy. Nothing happens in isolation, and I think everyone involved can be really proud of what's been achieved," he said.

During White's tenure, New Zealand men's team, then led by Kane Williamson, won the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021 and became runners-up in 2021 Men's T20 World Cup as well as in 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups.

Also, in his tenure, New Zealand also initiated pay equality in 2022, announcing that the women cricketers will earn the same match fees like the men under a new five-year deal.

Snedden, now serving as NZC board chairman, said under White, NZC saw unprecedented success. "David's legacy has been immense. Our high performance systems have never been stronger, our cricket network has a level of financial security and stability never before experienced, and the future for women and girls has never been brighter."

"David's commercial acumen has driven revenue, enabling increased investment across the organisation. His administrative skills have unearthed unique, bespoke solutions for our high-performance programmes and infrastructure - no better illustrated than in the all-weather, turf-based training facilities now located throughout the country."

"Under David, cricket in New Zealand has become far more inclusive, especially in regard to women and girls, our tangata whenua, and our Pasifika communities."

