"Dawn of a new era": Sachin Tendulkar on inclusion of cricket in LA28 Olympics

New Delhi [India], October 16 : 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar on Monday expressed his delight over cricket's return to the Olympics after more than a century.

After making its sole appearance in the 1900 Paris Olympics, cricket will be part of Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

, "After a wait of more than a century, our beloved sport is back on the Olympic stage at @LA28. This marks the dawn of a new era for cricket as it will be a golden opportunity to foster inclusivity and showcase new talent from emerging cricketing nations. A start of something truly special," Sachin posted on 'X'.

Versatile batter Suryakumar Yadav was also thrilled after cricket became a part of the Olympics.

"Happy and thrilled to hear the news of inclusion of Cricket in the Olympic Games. Another opportunity to represent our country at a global stage."

Opening batter Ishan Kishan also expressed his happiness.

"Fantastic news, cannot wait for our beloved sport to be showcased on a global scale See you at the games," he wrote.

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Greg Barclay said that the governing body of the sport is thrilled about the sport's inclusion in Los Angeles Olympics and thanked the IOC for their support.

"We are thrilled that cricket's inclusion in the LA28 Olympic Games has been confirmed by the IOC Session today. To have the opportunity to showcase our great sport at the LA28 Games and hopefully, many Olympic Games to come will be great for players and fans alike," ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said, according to a statement.

IOC member Nita Ambani also expressed her happiness after cricket was included in the sports programme and told ANI, "I am so happy. This day is historic. This is a big decision for South-East Asian nations, not only India."

"The proposal from the Organising Committee of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (@LA28) to include five new sports in the programme has been accepted by the IOC Session. Baseball/softball, cricket (T20), flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash will be in the programme at LA28. #IOCMumbai2023," IOC Media posted on 'X'.

The IOC session in Mumbai was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The session serves as a key meeting of the members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Important decisions regarding the future of the Olympic games are made at the IOC Sessions. India is hosting the IOC session for the second time after a gap of about 40 years. The IOC's 86th session was held in New Delhi in 1983.

