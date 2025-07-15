Dawson replaces injured Bashir as England announce squad for 4th Test against India

London [UK], July 15 : England have included seasoned spinner Liam Dawson in the squad for the fourth Test against India in Manchester, which is scheduled to begin next week.

Dawson has come in as a replacement for young Shoaib Bashir, who sustained an injury on his left hand during the recently concluded third Test at Lord's. On the third day, Bashir was struck firmly on his left hand by Ravindra Jadeja's low-driven shot while attempting for a caught-and-bowled chance.

He immediately signalled to the dressing room and went off the field to receive treatment. During England's 193-run defence, Bashir sat out for the majority of the final day and came out to bowl in the final moments of the game. While battling the pain in his left hand, Bashir was the one to deliver the decisive blow.

He broke Indian hearts after Mohammed Siraj middled his shot, but the overspin turned the ball back into the stumps, leaving the Indian speedster in dismay and with a look of disbelief. Bashir sprinted in jubilation and was swarmed by his teammates as England restored its lead with a memorable 22-run win.

Dawson, who has been included ahead of Jack Leach in the 14-player squad, made his last Test appearance for England in July 2017. He has thrived in the County Championship, scything 21 wickets while maintaining an economy of 2.55 for Hampshire. He enjoyed success with the ball, garnering 536 runs at an average of 44.66, including a top score of 139.

The 35-year-old has been a consistent performer for Hampshire over several years and was named PCA Player of the Year in both 2023 and 2024. He will be keen on claiming his third Test cap in the fourth Test against India.

"Liam Dawson deserves his call-up. He has been in outstanding form in the County Championship and consistently puts in strong performances for Hampshire," England Men's National Selector, Luke Wright, said in a statement released by the ECB.

Seam bowlers Sam Cook and Jamie Overton, who were a part of England's squad for the three Tests, have returned to their respective counties to play in the County Championship.

England squad for the 4th Test against India: Ben Stokes (Captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

