DC School Cup: Modern School Barakhamba Road, St Thomas School storm into final

New Delhi [India], December 22 : As the DC School Cup nears its grand finale, Modern School Barakhamba Road crushed Laxman Public School by 101 runs while St Thomas School demolished St Mark's by 7 wickets to set up a blockbuster final on December 24th at Delhi's iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium, according to a release.

In semi-final 1, Modern School Barakhamba Road dominated Laxman Public School by 101 runs. Batting first, opener Tanmay Chaudhary smashed 90 off 53 to set the tone, followed by skipper Varun Sharma's classy 101* off 44, propelling Modern to 244/3 in 20 overs. In the chase, Avyam Jain struck early, and Modern's bowlers maintained discipline - Avi Sharma (2/19) and Mahir Singh (2/15) led the way to restrict Laxman to 143/8.

In semi-final 2, St Thomas School thrashed St Mark's School by 7 wickets. Bowling first, St Thomas dismantled them for 62, led by Shivam Thakur (2/5), Akshat Parashar (2/12), and Kushagra Deswal (2/20). The chase was a stroll despite St Mark's taking 3 wickets - St Thomas reached 64/3 in 9.2 overs, as per a release.

The boys' and girls' finals are set for Wednesday, December 24th, 2025, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, offering young players invaluable exposure on this historic international venue. Modern School Barakhamba Road face St Thomas School in the boys' showpiece.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor