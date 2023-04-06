DC Toli thronged Arun Jaitley Stadium to show their support for Delhi Capitals

New Delhi [India], April 6 : The DC Toli who is the official fan community of the IPL Franchise Delhi Capitals turned out in large numbers to the stadium to see their favourite players playing against the defending champions Gujarat Titans.

The fans who have been supporting and cheering the team throughout the editions got this after a long wait of four years here in Delhi.

In the first home game, playing first the Delhi Capitals scored 162 for the loss of 8 wickets. In reply, the defending champions chased the target and won the game by 6 wickets with 11 balls remaining.

For Delhi Capitals, David Warner who scored 37 (32) and Vice Captain who scored 36 (22) were the top scorers. Whereas, Anrich Nortje who was playing his first game of the season picked up two wickets and conceded 39 runs in his 4 overs spell.

Despite Delhi Capitals losing their first home game, fans showed their ultimate support till the last ball of the match and cheered their favourite stars on the ground.

Star wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant on Tuesday reached Arun Jaitley Stadium to support his team Delhi Capitals in their first home match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against Gujarat Titans.

Pant was seen cheering his team during Delhi Capital's first home game. He is recovering from a serious accident he suffered last December while on his way to Roorkee in Uttarakhand from Delhi.

Pant underwent knee surgery in Mumbai and has posted pictures of his recovery which show him making steady improvement.

This is Delhi Capitals' second Indian Premier League match and first in their home ground.

Delhi has grappled with a replacement for Pant, a key wicket-keeper batsman. In the second game, Abhishek Porel made his debut while Sarfaraz Khan was given a chance in the first.

DC signed Bengal's young wicketkeeper Abhishek Porel as Rishabh Pant's replacement.

