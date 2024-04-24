DC vs GT, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First; Delhi Capitals Make Two Changes in Playing XI

The Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to field first against the Delhi Capitals in a critical Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Gujarat are unchanged for this game but Delhi have made two changes. The hosts have dropped the experienced David Warner and brought back Shai Hope while Sumit Kumar is replacing Lalit Yadav.

Both teams are in desperate need of a win, with Gujarat currently in sixth place and Delhi languishing in eighth in the points table. Delhi comes into the match after a heavy defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who posted a massive total of 266 runs.

This match is a crucial one for both sides as they look to climb the IPL ladder and secure a playoff berth.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier