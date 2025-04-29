DC vs KKR, IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against Kolkata Knight Riders; Check Playing XIs and Impact Subs

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Delhi, currently in fourth place with six wins and three losses, are looking to maintain their strong form. A win could see them move to the top of the standings. KKR, in contrast, are seventh with just three wins so far and will be aiming for their fourth victory to stay in contention for a playoff spot.

Axar Patel expressed confidence in his team’s ability to execute their plans. He noted the slow wicket and predicted a total of 190 to 200 runs. Patel also acknowledged that dew could make batting easier in the second innings and said the team would focus on the process rather than the result.

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane confirmed one change to their lineup with Anukul Roy coming in. Rahane admitted that reading the wicket was challenging and said the left-arm spinner could be an advantage on this surface. He stressed that his team needs to win all five remaining games and would take one match at a time.

The teams for the match are as follows:

DC Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (w), Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar

DC Impact Subs: Ashutosh Sharma, Jake Fraser McGurk, Tripurana Vijay, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira

KKR Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR Impact Subs: Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Mayank Markande, Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh