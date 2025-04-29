DC vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score Streaming Online: When & Where To Watch Today’s Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Match

Delhi Capitals will look to bounce back from a rare setback when they host Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM. The Capitals, led by Axar Patel, suffered a six-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday. It was only their third defeat in the season. Despite the loss, Delhi remain in the top four with 12 points from nine matches. They have won six games so far. For Kolkata Knight Riders, the contest is a must-win. They are seventh on the points table with only three wins in nine games. Their previous match against Punjab Kings was washed out. Before that, they suffered a defeat to Gujarat Titans. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and his team must win all remaining games to stay in the playoff race.

Match Details:

Match : Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Date : Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Time : 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Broadcast and Streaming Information:

TV Broadcast : Star Sports Network Channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website (subscription required)

Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST

Pitch Conditions: The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium is known for producing high scores due to the short boundaries. Scores above 190 have been common. However, recent matches have seen slower surfaces which have affected teams like Delhi. Winning the toss and batting first might still be favourable, but teams must avoid aggressive starts that can backfire early on.

Weather Forecast: The weather is expected to stay dry throughout the evening. Conditions will be hazy and hot, with temperatures reaching 39 degrees Celsius during the day and dropping to around 27 degrees by match time.

Team Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (captain), Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Donavon Ferreira, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Harry Brook, Ashutosh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Moeen Ali, Anukul Roy, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya