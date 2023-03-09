DC vs MI WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Women win toss, opts to bat

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning wins the toss and opts to bat first.

The DC have continued their brilliant run in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) so far as they registered a 42-run victory over UP Warriorz in their last game on Tuesday. While the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians are also confident after their successful chase in the opener, their bowlers took the team to beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second game.

The Delhi Capitals are set to go up against Mumbai Indians on Thursday at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai after both the teams are coming into the clash with two wins in two games.

It will be interesting to see Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur leading the opposite sides after the Women’s T20 World Cup epic final in March 2020.