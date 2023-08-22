DCCI delegation meets England and Wales Cricket Board to promote disability cricket in UK, India

Birmingham [UK], August 22 : A distinguished delegation from the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), comprising seven esteemed members, including Ravikant Chauhan (BCCI Differently Abled Cricket Committee Member & General Secretary of DCCI), Sqn Ldr Abhai Pratap Singh (Retd.) (Jt Secy of DCCI), Sumit Jain (BCCI Differently Abled Cricket Committee Member and Vice President of DCCI), Surender Agarwal and other DCCI officials, held a meeting with the officials of England and Wales Cricket Board in Birmingham (UK).

The delegation on Tuesday met Ian Martin, Head of Disability Cricket of England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in Birmingham (UK). Detailed discussions on various issues related to Disability Cricket in both the countries were held in this meeting.

This meeting is anticipated to lay the foundation for collaborative efforts between India and England to enhance the growth and visibility of Disability Cricket.

In the meeting, ECB was informed about the Differently Abled Cricket in India and how a roadmap is being developed to bring the Differently Abled Cricket Body at par with other International Sports Organisations. DCCI was formed on the initiation of Jay Shah, Secrertary of BCCI, for providing a platform to the thousands of Differently Abled Cricketers in India. Before DCCI, numerous Disability Cricket Associations were present, which created confusion among the Divyang Cricketer’s Community.

The inception of DCCI brought major Differently Abled Cricket Associations of different formats i.e. Blind, Deaf, Physical Disability and Wheelchair Cricket, under a common umbrella body. This helped in keeping a check on exploitative practices of some of the associations and bringing about clarity among the Differently Abled cricketers.

Ravikant Chauhan, BCCI Committee member told, “DCCI’s visit is historic as this is the first time that talks regarding Disability Cricket were held between DCCI and ECB. Jay Shah's role in formation of DCCI and championing the cause of Disability Cricket cannot be understated. With their dedicated efforts, they have paved the way for increased recognition and acceptance of disabled athletes in cricket and sports at large. This mission to England marks a crucial step forward in their ongoing commitment to fostering inclusivity and equal opportunities for all. During the meeting, both nations discussed and strategized the organisation of a series of Disability Cricket Tournaments. These tournaments are envisioned to not only provide a platform for cricketers with disabilities to showcase their talents but also to facilitate cultural exchange and mutual learning between India and England.”

Sqn Ldr Abhai Pratap Singh (Retd.), Jt Secy of DCCI expressed his enthusiasm about the prospects of this meeting. He told, “India has already developed four different formats of Disability Cricket, attesting to the nation's dedication to fostering an environment of inclusion and diversity within the realm of sports. This meeting with ECB will help in preparing a roadmap of Differently Abled Cricket Tournaments between the two Cricket playing nations. As the DCCI delegation undertakes this significant journey, it symbolises the spirit of unity and collaboration that transcends borders and abilities.”

DCCI also invited E.C.B. Officials to the third National Physical Disability T-20 Cricket Championship, 2023 which is to be held in October, 2023 in Udaipur, Rajasthan to which they gladly accepted the invitation.

