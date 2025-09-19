DCCI Physical Disability Annual Awards 2025: Rajesh wins Player of the Year

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 19 : The Rajasthan Disabled Cricket Association (RDCA), under the guidance of the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), successfully hosted the inaugural edition of the Divyam Cricket Awards - DCCI Physical Disability Annual Awards 2025 at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur. During the event, Rajesh Kannur was named the DCCI Player of the Year, while Ravindra Patil was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

This Annuan Awards event was organised for the first time to honour the extraordinary contributions and achievements of disabled cricketers, coaches, administrators, and supporters.

The Divyam Cricket Awards - DCCI Annual Awards not only recognise outstanding sporting performances but also celebrate the indomitable spirit, resilience, and inclusivity of players who have inspired society through cricket. This event serves as a symbol of the growing recognition of disability cricket in Indian sports, aiming to strengthen its foundation for future generations.

The Chief Guest of the evening was Neeraj K. Pawan, Chairman - Rajasthan State Sports Council & Youth Affairs. The Guests of Honour included D. D. Kumawat, Convenor - Ad Hoc Committee, Rajasthan Cricket Association, and Ravikant Chauhan, Secretary - DCCI. Other distinguished guests present were Vivek Gupta, Rajesh Tambi, Jyotsana Choudhary (President, RDCA), Anil Mittal (Chief Patron, RDCA), Krishan Kumar Gupta (Secretary, RDCA), and Gaurav Jhalani (Treasurer, RDCA).

During the event, Neeraj K. Pawan and D. D. Kumawat announced that the India-England Physical Disability Cricket Series will be hosted in Jaipur. They also assured their full support towards the growth and recognition of disability cricket.

Meanwhile, Ravikant Chauhan, Secretary - DCCI, announced that a strong and systematic structure for disability cricket will be implemented very soon. He further declared that salaries for disabled cricketers will begin shortly, ensuring financial stability and professional recognition for the players.

List of Winners of Divyam Cricket Awards - DCCI Physical Disability Annual Awards 2025: Ravindra Patil (Mumbai) - Lifetime Achievement Award, Gurudas Raut (Vidarbha) - Special Contribution Award, Vikrant Keni (Mumbai) - Players' Choice (Popular Player), Rajesh Kannur (Karnataka) - DCCI Player of the Year, Shivshankar (Karnataka) - Iconic Player Award, Surendra Khorwal (Rajasthan) - Best Amazing Player, Adil Nansola (Gujarat) - Rising Star of the Year, Anwar Ali (Uttar Pradesh) - Best Junior Player and Chandrabhan Giri (Hyderabad) - Best Coach.

Special Recognition Awards: Nitendra Singh (Baroda) - Lifetime Contribution Award (Disability Cricket & Inclusion), Disability Cricket Development Award: Adishwar Jain (Mumbai), Dipen Gandhi (Gujarat), Girish Shevate (Maharashtra), Uttapal Majumdar (West Bengal), Leadership & Motivation Award - Jaipuria Cricket Academy (Rohit Jhalani, Rajasthan), Grassroots Disability Cricket Development Award - Vidarbha Disabled Cricket Association, Special Recognition (Sponsorship, Infrastructure & Awareness) - Rajesh Bhardwaj (Noida), Best Zonal Coordinator - Madhusudan Naik (South Zone), Power Play Support Award - Sanjay Singh Tomar (Madhya Pradesh), Best Administrator Award - Dheeraj Harde (Vidarbha), National Best Team - Jammu & Kashmir, Best Association of the Year - Chhattisgarh Disabled Cricket Association.

