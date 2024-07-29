DDCA announces inaugural season of Delhi Premier League

New Delhi [India], July 29 : The Delhi Premier League (DPL) is set to launch its inaugural season with a dynamic mix of men's and women's matches.

Organized by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), the league is set to commence in the second half of August 2024, with all the matches scheduled to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The upcoming Delhi Premier League promises an exhilarating experience for fans and a significant boost to the local cricket scene. This dynamic T20 league will highlight both local talents and international stars, igniting the passions of cricket enthusiasts and ushering in a new era of excitement.

The franchise auction for the DPL, held in New Delhi on July 28, saw enthusiastic participation from prominent companies, resulting in the sale of six men's teams for a total of whopping Rs 49.65 crore.

Interestingly, the top four bidders in the men's franchise auction automatically acquired the women's teams, further promoting gender inclusivity in the league.

The maiden season of DPL will feature a total of 40 matches, with 33 games in the men's category and 7 in the women's. This structure promises an exciting competition, offering fans a comprehensive experience of high-octane T20 cricket.

It is worth noting that the league is chaired by Bimal Julka, a distinguished retired IAS officer, who brings his vast administrative experience to ensure the smooth execution of the event. Under his leadership, the DPL aims to set new standards in cricket leagues, focusing on nurturing local talent and promoting a balanced representation of both men's and women's cricket.

Meanwhile, speaking on the grand occasion, Rohan Jaitley, President, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) said that he is delighted to announce the first season of the Delhi Premier League.

"I am delighted to announce the Delhi Premier League Season 1 with a vision to provide equal opportunity for both male and female cricketers. The vision of DDCA has always been to nurture talent who can shine for their state team and country, and the Delhi Premier League is a significant step taken by the DDCA in that direction," Rohan Jaitley was quoted in a release from DDCA as saying.

Franchises' names, team compositions, fixtures list, and broadcast details for the Delhi Premier League will be announced in the coming days, adding to the mounting excitement surrounding the cricket league.

