DDCA gets bomb threat emails following Operation Sindoor

By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], May 9 : The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Friday received bomb threat emails at the Arun Jaitley Stadium following the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor.

The emails were sent to the DDCA's official email ID, and retaliation was threatened at the stadium in response to the operation.

The bomb threat email was received on Friday morning, prompting immediate action from the authorities

"The mail came in the morning between 11 and 12 at the DDCA's official email ID. It was a threatening email in which it was written that we will retaliate at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in response to Operation Sindoor. We sent it to the President, and the bomb squad came to the venue and checked everything and went," DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma told ANI.

The bomb squad inspected the venue and cleared it after finding no evidence of any explosive devices.

Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its decision to suspend the remainder of the ongoing IPL 2025, with immediate effect, for one week due to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma stated that the decision to suspend the IPL was necessary to boost the Indian army's morale and show solidarity with the soldiers fighting at the border.

"It was necessary to stop the IPL as the soldiers are fighting at the border, and it was not possible to take place in a proper manner. The Indian army's morale has to be boosted at this moment. All the country's people are with the soldiers, so how can players stay inside the field and play the game? There can be many more days to play, but the situation at the moment is that we are with India. Whatever decision the BCCI has made, it is necessary for all state associations to accept it," added the DDCA Secretary.

The highly anticipated match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala was called off midway through the first innings due to security concerns.

Spectators were informed of the cancellation and asked to vacate the premises, while both teams were escorted back to their hotel.

The safety of players and spectators was the top priority, and the decision to cancel the match was made in consultation with the administration and security agencies.

Sanjay Sharma, a member of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) told ANI, "Because of the tension between India and Pakistan, yesterday's match played between Punjab and Delhi was called off in the middle due to security reasons. But because there was a possibility that something like this could have happened, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, the Punjab Kings franchisee, and all the operations staff were already in touch with the administration. The administration was fully aware of this."

The BCCI arranged a special Vande Bharat train to transport players and the broadcast crew from Dharamshala to Delhi after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off due to security reasons.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor