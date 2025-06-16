DDCA launches citywide T20 cricket tournament

New Delhi [India] June 16 : The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has officially launched its much-awaited T20 cricket tournament, set to be one of the biggest inter-club competitions in the capital city, according to a release from DDCA.

The tournament was inaugurated at St. Stephen's College Ground on June 16, 2025, where cricket enthusiasts and officials gathered to begin an exciting new chapter for local cricket.

The tournament kicked off with an exciting opening match between Madras CC and Yorks CC. A total of 104 clubs will participate in the competition, divided into 9 pools for the group stage.

The tournament's inauguration took place in the presence of Ashok Sharma (Hon. Secretary), Shyam Sharma (Director), Ahmad Tameem (Co-Chairman, League Committee), Harsh Gupta (Co-Convenor), and senior secretaries Parmod Jain and Sharwan Kr.

DDCA President Rohan Jaitley expressed his excitement and said, "This tournament is an important step in building a strong future for Delhi cricket. Our aim is to offer more platforms where young and aspiring players can compete, grow, and gain valuable exposure. I'm confident that this initiative will inspire a new generation of cricketers and bring greater energy to the local cricketing ecosystem."

The DDCA's initiative is designed to encourage local talent, provide a structured match experience, and identify future cricketing stars.

On June 9, DDCA announced its first-ever Women's T20 Tournament, which will be held in the capital city from the beginning.

As many as 41 clubs have been divided into five groups, with the first clash taking place between N.K. Khanna CC and R.P.C.A. The matches will be played at three venues Modern-1 - Lower Ground, Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi, Modern-2 -Upper Ground, Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi and G.G.S.C.- Guru Gobind Singh College, Pitampura.

