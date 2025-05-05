Karun Nair, who earned an IPL comeback through strong domestic performances, had a dream return with an explosive knock. He scored 89 runs off 40 balls as an Impact Player against Mumbai Indians. His performance earned him regular opportunities in the playing eleven. However, he failed to maintain consistency. After his comeback, Nair’s tweet that read "Dear cricket, please give me one chance" went viral. Now, the same post has resurfaced as fans troll him after repeated failures.

In the recent match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Nair was sent to open the innings. But he was dismissed on the first ball by Pat Cummins, caught behind by Ishan Kishan. This was his second duck in the ongoing IPL season. Earlier, he was dismissed for zero against Rajasthan Royals after facing only three deliveries at the number three position.

Read Also | SRH vs DC LIVE Cricket Score Streaming Online: When & Where To Watch Today’s Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Match

Following his latest failure, a meme mocking his earlier tweet went viral. One user wrote, "Dear cricket, please please don't give him another chance."

Nair’s overall IPL 2025 performance has been inconsistent. After a gap of three years, he made a brilliant return with 89 runs off 40 balls against Mumbai Indians. Despite his innings, the team lost that match. In the next match against Rajasthan Royals, he was out for a duck. He then opened the innings against Gujarat Titans and scored 31 runs off 18 balls, suggesting a return to form.

He also opened against Lucknow Super Giants, scoring 15 runs off 9 balls. Against Bengaluru and Kolkata, he scored 4 runs off 4 balls and 15 runs off 13 balls respectively before getting out.