Deep Dasgupta bats for Sai Sudharsan over Karun Nair for 4th Test

New Delhi [India], July 17 : As Team India prepares for the crucial 4th Test against England in Manchester starting July 23, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta has weighed in on what changes India could consider for the upcoming clash in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

While India suffered a heartbreaking 22-run loss at Lord's in the third Test, which saw England take a 2-1 lead in the series, questions have arisen over the performance of Karun Nair, who made a long-awaited return to the Test side after eight years.

"In the Playing XI, you don't want more than one change. If there is only one, it would be replacing Karun Nair with Sai Sudharsan. Because Karun Nair hasn't made any runs. He's got starts, but hasn't converted them into big scores. I also believe he doesn't look that comfortable at the crease either," JioHotstar expert Deep Dasgupta said.

"And secondly, Sai Sudharsan is a young player. If you want to invest in this England series, you'd rather invest in a younger player. Karun Nair has got starts in both Test matches, but he hasn't looked that convincing. So if you're looking to build ahead, you might as well invest in someone like Sai Sudharsan. Because after this, I don't know when you'll come back to a series in England. So when you have two Tests left, invest in Sai Sudharsan," he added.

Karun Nair's return to the Test setup has been under the radar. After being brought back into the side following an eight-year hiatus, the right-hander has managed scores of 0 and 20 in his comeback Test at Leeds. He followed it up with 31 and 26 in the second Test at Edgbaston, and 40 and 14 at Lord's, a total of 131 runs in the ongoing series. While those numbers suggest he's gotten starts.

On the other hand, young Sai Sudharsan, who made his Test debut at Leeds, had a tough outing, registering a duck in the first innings and scoring 30 in the second. He hasn't featured in the playing XI since.

With just two Tests left in the series, the team management now faces a tough call whether to stick with experience or invest in youth. As Dasgupta highlighted, opportunities to play a series in England don't come often, and this might be the right moment to back a promising youngster.

