Deepak Chahar to miss entire IPL 2022 due to injury?

In what can be termed as a big blow to the defending champions Chennai Super Kings, their big signing Deepak Chahar could miss the entire IPL 2022 due to a hamstring injury. Chahar suffered a hamstring injury, during the 3rd T20I against West Indies on Sunday (February 20). The right-arm pacer was completing the 2nd over of his spell when he stopped midway. Chahar couldn't complete the over and had to walk off the field due to a hamstring issue. As a result of the hamstring issue, Chahar will miss three T20Is against Sri Lanka.

As per The Times of India, he could be in doubt for IPL 2022 too. Speaking to TOI, a source hinted that the issue could rule him out of the T20 league. Chahar had joined Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a mega sum of Rs 14 crore. "His injury looks bad. For all you know, he could be out of the IPL too (he was bought by the Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore in the IPL auction)," a source was quoted as saying by TOI. Should he be ruled out, it will be a big blow to the franchise and the player. Chahar emerged as the 2nd costliest pick of the IPL 2022 mega auction and drew bids from as many as 4 franchises.