Deepak Hooda has gone through a tough period, says Irfan Pathan

New Delhi, Jan 27 Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan congratulated Deepak Hooda after his selection for the national team, saying the Baroda-born cricketer had gone through a tough period as a cricketer.

"You came out of a tough phase, you kept fighting, kept performing. So proud @HoodaOnFire, congratulations. Make the most of it. Congratulations to Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh khan too. #INDvWI," Pathan wrote on Twitter.

All-rounder Hooda has earned his maiden call-up to India's ODI squad after a brilliant stint in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The 26-year-old Hooda had left the Baroda side after reportedly a verbal spat with Krunal Pandya. He moved to the Rajasthan side and started the IPL 2021 with the Punjab Kings. Along with Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan have also been presented with their maiden call-ups to the Indian ODI side.

India on Wednesday announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against the West Indies, with Rohit Sharma returning to lead the team.

Rohit, who was ruled out of the South Africa tour because of a hamstring injury has fully recovered from his injury and will lead the side. He cleared the mandatory fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru following which he attended the selection meeting with the senior selection committee.

Along with Hooda, young leg-spinner Bishnoi has also been rewarded with a maiden call-up for the Indian team. He impressed everyone with his bowling skills while playing for Punjab in the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League and has been picked up by new franchise Lucknow Super Giants from the drafts for the next season of the cash-rich league. Bishnoi first came to the limelight after making an impression in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

