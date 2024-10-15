Deepti, Renuka rise in latest ICC Women's T20I Bowler Rankings

Dubai [UAE], October 15 : India duo Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh were rewarded for some of their dominant performances at the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup as they inched towards the top of the ICC Women's T20I Bowler Rankings.

The experienced pair combined for 11 wickets for India at the T20 World Cup. Deepti rose one place and Renuka gained two spots in the updated rankings. The duo now shares an equal third place on the list for T20I bowlers behind England spinner Sophie Ecclestone and Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal.

Ecclestone has picked up four wickets in three matches at the ongoing tournament. She extended her lead on second-placed Iqbal to 19 rating points. Deepti and Renuka remain within striking distance at the top of the bowler rankings with 740 points each.

Australia's experienced stat Megan Schutt moved up four places to sixth and South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba progressed six spots to seventh.

Meanwhile, Australian youngster Annabel Sutherland gained seven places to move to the 11th spot and achieved her new career-high rating. New Zealand all-rounder Melie Kerr jumped up eight rungs to 12th overall in the Women's T20I Bowler Rankings.

Australia batting duo Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath remained at the top of the rankings for Woment\'s T20I batters, But there was some movement behind them on the back after some strong showings at the T20 World Cup.

England veteran Danni Wyatt-Hodge gained three places and moved to 15th on the T20I rankings for batters. Her teammate Nat Sciver-Brunt progressed two places up and Australia's Ellyse Perry jumped six spots to share 16th place following their impressive performances in the UAE.

Wyatt-Hodge's opening partner Maia Bouchier moved three spots to 25th and Australia youngster Phoebe Litchfield reached the 30th spot.

West Indies star Hayley Matthews remained at the top of the T20I rankings for all-rounders, though Melie Kerr moved to second, South Africa veteran Marizanne Kapp settled for sixth position and Sciver-Brunt jumped to eighth position in the latest rankings.

