Deepti, Renuka shine as India bundle out Pakistan for 108 in women's Asia Cup

Dambulla [Sri Lanka], July 19 : Spot-on performances by Indian bowlers, particularly Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh,, helped India bundle out Pakistan for just 108 runs in 19.2 overs in their women's Asia Cup campaign opener at Dambulla on Friday.

India needs to chase down 109 runs to start off their title defence with a win.

After electing to bat first, Pakistan was off to a poor start. Pacer Pooja Vastrakar struck in the second over, dismissing Gull Ferokha for five in five balls, with a fine running catch by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Pakistan was 9/1 in 1.4 overs.

Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen tried to let their hands loose, smashing some boundaries against the Indian pace attack. But their hitting did not last for long, as Jemimah Rodrigues took a fine catch in the cover region to give Vastrakar her second scalp. Muneeba was gone for 11 in 11 balls, with two fours. Pakistan was 26/2 in 3.5 overs.

Ameen and Aliya Riaz took Pakistan through the remainder of the powerplay unscathed, ending the six overs at 37/2, with Ameen (15*) and Riaz (5*) unbeaten.

Spinner Shreyanka Patil put an end to their partnership before it could blossom, with Jemimah taking another great catch at mid-wicket to remove Riaz for six runs in 11 balls. Pakistan was 41/3 in 7.5 overs.

A fine reverse sweep in short third region for four by Ameen helped Pakistan reach the 50-run mark in 9.2 overs.

Halfway through the innings, Pakistan was at 53/3, with Ameen (24*) joined by skipper Nida Dar (4*). Indian bowlers had done a fine job containing the run flow.

In the second half, India continued to squeeze Pakistan's run-rate, with Deepti Sharma picking up skipper Nida for just eight runs in 11 balls, while Sidra's resistance was ended by pacer Renuka Singh, with Radha Yadav taking a catch at backward point to dismiss her for 25 in 35 balls, with three fours. In the same over, Renuka trapped leg-before wicket Iram Javed for a golden duck. Pakistan was 61/6 in 13 overs.

Fatima Sana and Tuba Hassan succeeded in stitching the first partnership of the game, which touched the 20-run mark at least. Tuba managed to get some boundaries, much-needed for his side.

Deepti ended their promising partnership at 31 runs, removing Tuba for 22 in 19 balls, with three fours, with Radha getting the catch at backward point. Pakistan was 92/7 in 17.1 overs. In the same over, Radha ran out Syeda Aroob Shah for two runs. Pakistan was 94/8 in 17.4 overs.

Nashra Sandhu was caught behind by Richa Ghosh on the fifth ball of this highly productive over by Deepti for a golden duck. Pakistan was 94/9 in 17.5 overs. Deepti got her third wicket.

Pakistan reached the 100-run mark in 18.4 overs, with a six from Fatima Sana.

Shreyanka took the final wicket, removing Sadia Iqbal for a duck. Pakistan was all out for 108 in 19.2 overs. Fatima was unbeaten at 22* in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes.

Deepti (3/20), Renuka (2/14), Shreyanka (2/14) and Pooja (2/31) were the top bowlers for India.

