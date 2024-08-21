Deepti Sharma celebrates progress in women's cricket, credits WPL and equal pay for boosting the game in India

New Delhi [India], August 21 : Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has expressed her satisfaction with the progress she has made in both her batting and bowling, emphasizing the growth and support the women's game has received in recent years.

She highlighted the equal match fees, the introduction of the Women's Premier League (WPL), and the overall support from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as key factors in the development of women's cricket in the country.

"The match fees are equal, and the BCCI looks after us well," Deepti stated while speaking on the sidelines on Ceat Cricket Ratings Awards.

"The WPL has also started, and we are doing well. We want to excel in everything," she acknowledged the positive impact of the WPL on young players, noting that the auction process plays a significant role in their careers.

"Auction plays a huge role, it encourages young players and also their families," she added.

As an all-rounder, Deepti takes pride in contributing to the team in multiple facets of the game.

"I have always believed in myself as an all-rounder. I like to contribute to the team and always want to be the match-winner," she said.

"I like to grab the opportunities that come my way," Deepti added.

Reflecting on the recently concluded Women's Asia Cup, Deepti recognized the team's efforts, despite falling short of the ultimate goal.

"We played really good cricket throughout the tournament, but we couldn't make it," she remarked.

"We have learnt a lot from that experience," she added.

Looking ahead, Deepti is focused on continuous improvement and maintaining the team's positive trajectory.

When asked about the preparations for the World Cup, Deepti said, "We will just continue doing well, keep improving, follow the same process, and aim to achieve even better results."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor