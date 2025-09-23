Deepti Sharma jumps two spots to fifth in latest ICC ODI rankings

New Delhi [India], September 23 : Performers in the build-up to the ICC Women's Cricket Cup have made significant climbs in the latest ICC ODI Women's Player Rankings. India's Deepti Sharma's pair of two-wicket hauls against Australia moved the Indian standout up two spots to fifth (651).

With Pakistan taking on South Africa and India meeting Australia, players across the four countries enjoyed their moves, particularly with the bat, as runs flowed across the two series, according to the ICC website.

Indian seamer Kranti Gaud (up 23 spots to 39th) continues her fine start to the international game, while England's Sophie Ecclestone (795 rating points) boasts an 85-point lead as the top-ranked ODI bowler ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

South African Ayabonga Khaka moved three spots to 15th (548) after claiming 2/36 in Lahore in spite of unfavourable conditions. South Africa's batter Tazmin Brits made the most noteworthy move in the Women's ODI Batting Rankings, up 15 spots to sixth (669 rating points) with back-to-back unbeaten hundreds in the Proteas series win in Lahore.

Brits in ODIs in the 2025 calendar averages 91.85, hitting 643 runs at a strike rate of 94.14. It continues a dramatic rise from the prolific Protea, having been the 73rd-ranked batter at the start of September 2023.

Pakistan's Sidra Amin, meanwhile, made a 10-spot move of her own, having enjoyed a strong series herself, making 121 not out, 122 and 50 not out across the three matches.

Amin's rating of 636 points is a career high for the right-hander, who now sits in 13th, just 19 points from a top 10 spot.

Beth Mooney, meanwhile, made ground on the top two, up two spots (727 points), though it's still Smriti Mandhana by a distance leading the way at the top, moving to a career-high rating of 818 after back-to-back centuries of her own as India met Australia.

Other big movers of note further down to keep an eye on at the Cricket World Cup include Australia's Georgia Voll (up 28 spots to 61st), and Pakistan's Natalia Pervaiz, who whilst outside the top 100 moved 54 spots thanks to a half-century in the second ODI.

South Africa's Marizanne Kapp moved closer to Ash Gardner atop the ICC Women's ODI All-Rounder Rankings, moving past Hayley Matthews to go to second (420) with a century and a two-wicket haul in back-to-back matches, while teammate Chloe Tryon showed her wares in spin-friendly conditions, taking a two-wicket haul of her own in the series.

Tahlia McGrath, up nine spots to 30th (128 points) thanks to a steady series with the ball, also looks poised for a big tournament.

