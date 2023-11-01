"Defeat in Asia Cup will give motivation to boys": Sri Lanka coach ahead of India clash in World Cup

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood feels that their heavy defeat to India in the Asia Cup final will give them motivation to fight in their upcoming World Cup clash at the Wankhede Stadium.

Last month, Mohammed Siraj lived up to his nickname of 'Miyan Magic' by producing a spell that will be remembered for many years to come.

Siraj ran riot with his menacing pace dismantling the entire Sri Lankan batting set-up inside the powerplay.

One month later, both teams are set to face each other once again at the venue where The Lions suffered a heartbreak in the 2011 World Cup final.

Silverwood feels that the defeat in the Asia Cup final will act as fuel for the team to compete against the unbeaten Indian team on Thursday.

"I would like to think that the defeat in the Asia Cup will add some motivation. I'd rather hope that the defeat in the Asia Cup would give more motivation to the boys to come out and obviously fight tomorrow, show plenty of spirit... They're a very good side, we know that, we've seen them play some superb cricket this tournament so far. But I think it's a good opportunity for our boys to show what they're made of as well. So hopefully, the defeat in the Asia Cup will give motivation to the boys," Silverwood said at the pre-match press conference.

India will be looking to replicate the result of their last World Cup encounter at the Wankhede Stadium. With the past working against the Sri Lankan team, Silverwood admitted that the team is aware of the history and will be motivated to perform against the Men in Blue.

"Yeah, the boys are very aware of the history, to be honest. Obviously, players do talk about past history of their team as well and the results that they've had. But I mean, let's be honest, it's a great stadium. We walked in today and the first thing you do is go, wow, this is a great place to play cricket. And when you stood out in the middle, you get that sort of goosebumps. So, for me, there's plenty of things out there to motivate them to go perform in front of what will be a packed house tomorrow as well," Silverwood added.

