Defending champions Chennai Super Kings eliminated from IPL 2022

RCB picked up a crucial win against Chennai Super Kings which knocked out the four time champions from IPL 2022. Dew never really came in and Maxwell took advantage of that with his double strikes. Chasing 174, CSK got a positive start with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway adding 54 runs for the first wicket.

Following Ruturaj's dismissal, Conway continued to hold one held but started running out of partners. Robin Uthappa failed to leave an impact and was dismissed for 1 while Ambati Rayudu managed 10. Glenn Maxwell scalped the prized wickets of the duo to give RCB the upper hand. . In the end, Harshal Patel hurt the CSK with three wickets in his spell as Dhoni's side endured a seventh loss in the season.