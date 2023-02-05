Defending champions Gujarat Titans begin early preparations for IPL 2023

Defending champions Gujarat Titans have begun their preparations for the new season. Some of the players from the squad were captured sweating it out at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The images of the players training at Narendra Modi stadium were shared by the Titans on their social media accounts.

In the pictures, the likes of Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Vijay Shankar, Mohit Sharma and few other players were seen doing the regular drills. The players attending the camp recently featured in the Ranji Trophy for their respective state team. Speaking of Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2023, the defending champions have added some depth to their otherwise strong squad with some good signings. Before the IPL 2023 auctions, Titans traded Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to the Kolkata Knight Riders The Titans entered the IPL 2023 mini-auction with a purse of INR 19.25 crore with 10 slots available that included seven Indian and three overseas players.