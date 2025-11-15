Defending champions RCB likely to release Livingstone ahead of 2026 IPL auction

New Delhi [India], November 15 : The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), are likely to release England all-rounder Liam Livingstone ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

The all-rounder, picked up for Rs 8.75 crores ahead of last season, failed to live up to his price tag, scoring just 112 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 133.33, out of which a knock of 54 came in the group stage and a quickfire 25 came in the title clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). He could also pick up only two wickets while leaking runs at an economy rate of 8.44.

However, since then, Livingstone served as the skipper of Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred in the UK and topped the run charts for them with 241 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of over 155, with a fifty, and also picked up seven wickets for them at an economy rate of above seven. He carried this form into the T20 Blast tournament for his county, Lancashire, scoring 260 runs at a strike rate of 176.87 with a fifty and picking six wickets in his side's semifinal finish, as per ESPNCricinfo.

The presence of Australian hitter Tim David and West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd has given the side enough overseas finisher options, with wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma also capable of playing the role. David was at his destructive best in the last IPL, scoring 187 runs with a fifty at a strike rate of over 185 in nine innings, while Romario's 14-ball 53* against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) remained a standout performance, with his season strike rate being 291.66.

Livingstone's release could give RCB some more money in their purse.

Another question for RCB is around their left-arm pacer Yash Dayal, who has not played any competitive cricket since the title clash and skipped the UPT20 League. During the last season, he picked 13 wickets in 15 matches and came clutch in pressure situations. During the finals, he produced an impressive spell of 1/18 in three overs.

The deadline for the finalising of retentions/releases is Saturday, November 15.

