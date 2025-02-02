"Defending title takes something extraordinary": Sachin Tendulkar lauds India's triumph at ICC Women's U19 WC

New Delhi [India], February 2 : Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday lavished praise on Team India's triumph at the ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025.

Tendulkar lauded Niki Prasad-led Team India for defending the prestigious ICC title.

In the battle of unbeaten sides, India successfully defended the Under-19 T20 World Cup title with a 9-wicket win against South Africa on Sunday at Bayuemas Oval.

After India prevailed in a low-scoring affair, the South African team formed a hurdle with tears streaming down the faces of the players. On the other hand, India's total supremacy was celebrated with beaming smiles.

Taking to X, Tendulkar said that India played like a true champion from the first game of the tournament. He added that the Indian women's U19 team has inspired many and set new benchmarks for the future.

"From the first game to the final, our team played like true champions. Winning is special, but defending a title takes something extraordinary. Huge congratulations to #TeamIndia for lifting the U19 T20 World Cup once again! This team has inspired many and set new benchmarks for the future. Very happy for the girls & for women's cricket," Tendulkar wrote on X.

The defending champions produced an all-rounded display to lift the coveted title for the second successive time. Indian bowlers laid a strong foundation in the first innings by restricting South Africa to a paltry total of 82.

In reply, India's top-order adopted a belligerent approach despite amassing 18 without losing any wickets in the first two overs. Even after losing G Kamalin in the penultimate over of the powerplay, India kept the tempo high.

Gongadi Trisha (44*) and Sanika Chalke (26*) scored runs at a healthy rate, stayed unbeaten and completed the chase with more than eight overs to spare.

Gongadi Trisha was awarded the Player of the Match and Player of the Series for her stunning performance throughout the tournament. She finished the campaign with 309 runs and seven scalps to her name.

