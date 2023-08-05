Melbourne [Australia], August 5 : Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon said on Saturday he "did not really see BazBall" during the two Tests he played against England in Ashes 2023 and added that his injury has taken his hunger for the game to another level and a return to England for the Ashes later cannot be ruled out.

Lyon played the first two Tests of the thrilling Ashes series — at Edgbaston and Lord’s — before a calf injury ruled him out.

The spinner was brutal in his assessment of England's style of play under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, famously dubbed 'Bazball', and played down the hype around it.

"I know everyone keeps talking about Bazball, to be honest, I did not really see Bazball… throughout my two Tests against them,” Lyon told SEN Cricket as quoted by ICC.

The Australian said that the aggressive brand of batting deployed by England should be complemented by the flexibility to change gears when needed.

"I am 2-0 in my Tests against Bazball," Lyon said, reminding that Australia did not lose both Tests he featured in during the Ashes.

"I look at the Australian cricket team and the batters we have had, David Warner for example. I have seen him score hundreds in a session and that’s off playing an attacking brand of cricket."

"I think there is a lot of smoke and mirrors with Bazball, if I am being honest with you, and I feel like if you are going to play an aggressive brand of cricket anyway, it is about being able to go up and down in gears and understanding the moments in the game," he added.

Australia won both games in which Lyon played while losing two and drawing one in the last three matches of the series.

The off-spinner, who turns 36 this year, did not rule out the possibility of returning to England in 2027 for another Ashes series, stating that his "hunger for the game has probably gone to a new level" after some time away due to injury.

"I will tell you one thing, I am definitely not joking about going back to the Ashes," Lyon said.

"I am definitely not writing off going back to England for the Ashes… the finish line for me has not even popped up in my eyesight yet, I have still got a lot of cricket left in me in my eyes," he concluded.

In 16 Tests in England, Lyon has taken 59 wickets at an average of 29.61, with the best bowling figures of 6/49. This also consists of one five-wicket haul.

In 30 Tests against England, he has taken 110 wickets at an average of 29.41, with the best figures of 6/49. This includes two five-wicket hauls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor