"Definitely some positives to take": Ireland captain Gaby Lewis reflects on loss to India

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 10 : Ireland women's cricket team captain, Gaby Lewis, shared her thoughts after her side's defeat to India in the 1st ODI at Rajkot on Friday. Despite the loss, Lewis remained positive and focused on the team's improvements, particularly when compared to their performance in Bangladesh.

Reflecting on her recovery and personal contribution to the game, Lewis said, "I'm feeling good [after the injury]. I took fluids. Definitely some positives to take."

She also expressed satisfaction with her batting performance, adding, "I'm delighted [with my batting]. Credit to Leah as well."

Acknowledging the challenges of adapting to different playing conditions, Lewis highlighted the contrast between the wickets in Bangladesh and their current series.

"Coming from Bangladesh, the wickets were very different. It's about adapting as well," she noted.

Coming to the match, Pratika Rawal and Tejal Hasabnis' half-centuries helped India Women clinch a six-wicket triumph over Ireland in the first ODI match of the series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

It was the first women's cricket match held in Rajkot and with the victory, Smriti Mandhana-led Women in Blue took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Before the start of the game, bowling all-rounder Sayali Satghare received her debutant cap. Skipper Smriti Mandhana handed over the cap to Satghare.

Ireland won the toss and sent India to field first in the first ODI match of the series in Rajkot.

Ireland captain Gaby Lewis (92 runs from 129 balls, 15 fours) displayed a stupendous performance in the first inning, with the help of her knock the visitors propelled to 238/7 after batting first. Lewis was unlucky to miss her century by just eight runs.

The middle-order of the Irish batting lineup failed to put up a show, or else the visitors could have added more runs on the board.

Leah Paul (59 runs from 73 balls, 7 fours) stood up against the Indian bowling attack and added a few crucial runs on the board.

At the end of the first inning, Coulter Reilly (15* runs from 26 balls, 1 four) and Georgina Dempsey (6* runs from 3 balls, 1 four) stayed unbeaten on the crease and took Ireland to 238/7 after the end of 50 overs.

Priya Mishra led the Indian bowling attack following her two-wicket haul in the nine-over spell. Sayali Satghare also picked up her maiden international wicket on Friday.

During the run chase, openers Smriti Mandhana (41 runs from 29 balls, 6 fours and 1 six) and Pratika Rawal (89 runs from 96 balls, 10 fours and 1 six) gave India a good kickstart.

Mandhana and Pratika cemented a 70-run opening stand which made it easier for India. In the middle, India lost a few quick wickets as Harleen Deol (20 runs from 32 balls, 2 fours) and Jemimah Rodrigues (9 runs from 6 balls, 2 fours) were removed from the crease.

However, Tejal Hasabnis (53* runs from 46 balls, 9 fours) put up a show and made a solid partnership with Pratika to chase down the target. Tejal and Pratika cemented a 116-run partnership which helped India chase down the target in just 35 overs.

In the end, Tejal and Richa Ghosh (8* runs from 2 balls, 2 fours) stayed unbeaten on the crease and assisted India clinched a six-wicket victory over Ireland.

Aimee Maguire led the Irish bowling attack with her three-wicket haul in the eight-over spell. However, it was not enough to restrict the given target.

Pratika Rawal was named the 'Player of the Match' following her 89-run knock.

