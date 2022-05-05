Delhi aim to keep playoff hopes alive against wounded Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Delhi Capitals will look to get back to winning ways when they face SunRisers Hyderabad in Match 50 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.As the business end comes around, both the teams are still finding it hard to find a settled combination. Delhi's run has been topsy-turvy right through and they'll need to step up on the consistency for a top four finish.

It's a similar battle for SRH who have lost two games in a row after five successive wins. Rovman Powell has played some key cameos for DC in the last few games after struggling to get going during the initial phase of the season. He will look to continue with the same rhythm. DC bowlers struggled to trouble LSG's batters in the previous match, and will look to make amends against SRH, who also are struggling from the bowling perspective. . A loss for either sides can make their top four journey all the more difficult with many other teams also eyeing the playoff spot.