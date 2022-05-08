Delhi Capital players go into force isolation after net bowler tests positive for COVID-19

The Delhi Capitals contingent has been forced into isolation once more after a positive Covid case emerged in the latest round of testing. According to reports, a net bowler has tested positive for COVID. The development comes ahead of their 11th game of the season, against Chennai Super Kings, at the DY Patil Stadium today.

This is the second time during IPL 2022 that the DC squad has been forced into isolation. Earlier in the season, six members of the team, including physio Patrick Farhart, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, keeper-batter Tim Seifert and three other non-playing members had tested positive for Coronavirus. Their games against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, originally scheduled to be played in Pune, were also moved to Mumbai. The Rishabh Pant-led side have 10 points from 10 games, with five wins and as many losses, and remain in contention for a Playoffs berth. Their other three games after Sunday's fixture are against Rajasthan Royals on May 11, Punjab Kings on May 16 and Mumbai Indians on May 21.

