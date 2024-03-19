Delhi Capitals announce Rishabh Pant as captain of franchise ahead of IPL 2024

New Delhi [India], March 19 : The Delhi Capitals officially announced on Tuesday that Rishabh Pant will captain the franchise in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The wicketkeeper-batter is making a return to professional cricket after 14 months and has been a part of the Delhi Capitals pre-season preparatory camp in Vizag. DC confirmed the 26-year-old as the captain of the franchise in an official release.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal said, as quoted from a press release by DC, "We are delighted to welcome Rishabh back as our Captain. Grit and fearlessness have always dictated his brand of cricket, and not surprisingly, even his road to recovery. I can't wait to see him walk our team out once again as we look forward to a new season with renewed passion, vigour and enthusiasm."

Team co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi added, "Rishabh has worked incredibly hard during one of the most challenging phases of his life. I have no doubt his teammates will take immense inspiration from that as they embark on a new season. Captain Rishabh and the team have our best wishes."

Ahead of the season, Pant had previously opened up about making his return to the field of cricket.

"I'm excited and nervous at the same time. It feels like I'm going to make my debut again. To be able to play cricket again after everything I've been through is nothing short of a miracle. I'm grateful to all my well-wishers and fans, and most importantly, the BCCI and staff at NCA. All their love and support continue to give me immense strength," Pant was quoted in a release from the Delhi Capitals as saying.

"I'm excited to return to Delhi Capitals & the IPL - a tournament I enjoy so much. Our team owners and support staff have been by my side throughout with their full support, guidance and co-operation at every step, for which I am deeply grateful. I can't wait to re-unite with my DC family and play in front of the fans again," he added.

Pant has represented DC since 2016 and scored 2,838 runs in 98 matches at an average of 34.61 and a strike rate of over 147, with a century and 15 fifties to his name.

The Delhi Capitals will be up against the Punjab Kings in their first match of IPL 2024 in Chandigarh on Saturday.

