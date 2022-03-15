Delhi Capitals appoint Shane Watson as new assistant coach

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday announced former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as their new assistant coach for the upcoming 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, starting from March 26.The 40-year-old joins the Delhi capitals coaching staff comprising Ricky Ponting (head coach), Pravin Amre (assistant coach), Ajit Agarkar (assistant coach) and James Hopes (bowling coach).

“The IPL, the best T20 tournament in the world. I’ve got incredible memories as a player, first of all with Rajasthan Royals winning it in 2008, led by the incredible man Shane Warne, RCB and then CSK. “I’ve got incredible memories as a player, and now coaching opportunities. It’s come to be able to work under the great Ricky Ponting. He was an amazing leader as a captain, and now to be able to coach under him. He is one of the best coaches in the world now,” said Watson. “With Delhi Capitals, they got great squad, now is the time to win their first title. I am super pumped to get over there, work with the boys, help them out as much as I can and hopefully, we can win the first title. Can’t wait to get over there,” he added. Considered one of the best all-rounders in white-ball cricket, the all-rounder has played for Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, having won the title twice – with Rajasthan in 2008, and with Chennai in 2018. Watson has 3875 runs and 92 wickets to his name in the IPL and has often been hailed as one of the greats of IPL.

