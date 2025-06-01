Delhi Capitals batter smashes 70-ball ton during club cricket debut in England

London [UK], June 1 : During his club cricket debut in England, Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Ashutosh Sharma made a huge impact with a 70-ball century for Wigan Cricket Club.

During the match on Saturday against Formby CC in the Liverpool and District Cricket Competition, Ashutosh made his club cricket debut in England as a part of this competition, coming under the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Premier League structure.

Ashutosh walked out for batting at 17/3 in 9.5 overs and stitched a 153-run stand with the opening batter Aveen Dalugod. He made 100 in 73 balls, with eight fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 136.99, as per Wisden.

His dismissal led to another batting collapse, as Wigan collapsed from 170/3 to 195/7 after 41 overs.

Ashutosh arrived in the UK early Saturday morning. He rose to fame with a hard-hitting Indian Premier League (IPL) season with Punjab Kings (PBKS) last year, scoring 189 runs in nine innings with a fifty at a strike rate of 167.25. After being roped in by DC this season, he made 204 runs in nine innings at an average of 29.14, a strike rate of 160.62, with another fifty to his name during a thriller against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

DC though, failed to make it to the playoffs, finishing fifth with seven wins and six losses, and a no result.

Ashutosh is yet to score a century in professional white-ball cricket though, with 297 runs in 14 List A matches at an average of 22.84, best score of 75 and a fifty. In 44 T20s, he made 976 runs in 37 innings at an average of 32.53, a strike rate of 177.45, with eight half-centuries. His best score is 84.

