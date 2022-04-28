Delhi Capitals opt to bowl in must win encounter against Kolkata

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to field first against Kolkata at the Wankhede. Chetan Sakariya gets his maiden Delhi cap. KKR's Baba Indrajith and Harshit Rana get their maiden IPL caps as well. Delhi, despite playing a real fascinating brand of cricket, are still to find some consistency. KKR, meanwhile, find themselves at the end of a four-match losing streak. A loss for either side can dent their top four hopes with Gujarat, Rajasthan, Lucknow, and Hyderabad putting consistent pressure on other teams.