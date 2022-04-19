Delhi Capitals - Punjab Kings game shifted from Pune to Mumbai after COVID scare

The IPL 2022 clash between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on Wednesday (April 20) has been moved to Brabourne Stadium given the Covid situation in the Capitals' camp. A media release from the BCCI stated that the decision to move the game out of Pune, the original venue of the game, was "to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment."

As on April 19, five members of the Capitals' contingent - Mitchell Marsh and four from the support staff - tested positive for the virus. A fourth round of RT-PCR tests conducted on Tuesday (April 19) have returned negative results. The Delhi contingent will be subject to another round of tests on the morning of the game.On Monday, Delhi Capitals confirmed that Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh had been hospitalised after he tested positive. Other than him four other non playing members have tested positive as well. The other Delhi Capitals members who had tested positive are, physio Patrick Farhat (tested positive on 15 April), sports massage therapist Chetan Kumar (tested positive on 16 April), team doctor Abhijit Salvi (tested positive on 18 April) and social media content team member Akash Mane (tested positive on 18 April).





