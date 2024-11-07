Delhi Capitals retains core players, releases four ahead of WPL 2025 auction

New Delhi [India], November 7 : Delhi Capitals on Thursday announced the list of retained players as the franchise prepares for the highly-anticipated season 3 of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Following thorough evaluations and discussions, the franchise has decided to release Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav, Ashwani Kumari and Aparna Mondal ahead of this year's auction.

Director of Cricket (WPL) Sourav Ganguly believes that the management has identified the players that could make DC an even more complete team as they look to lift their maiden WPL title.

"Letting go of players from a successful squad is never easy, but that's the challenge and beauty of franchise cricket. Our coaches and scouts have identified the players that we believe will make this team even more complete, balanced and robust as we aim to lift the trophy. My best wishes to all the players," said Ganguly as quoted from a press release from DC.

Head coach, Jonathan Batty exuded confidence in the squad and admitted the hardships when it comes to releasing players from the squad.

"We have an incredibly strong squad and have played some brilliant cricket over the past two seasons. It's always a tough decision for us to let go of these players, who've been an integral part of our success. I wish them the very best," Batty said.

"These releases are for fine-tuning some details and for allowing us to bolster the strength and depth of the squad. Our scouting team has had a thorough look at a lot of local talent during the off-season. We're confident of filling in the minor gaps in our squad, and making it more complete in the upcoming auction," he added.

In the previous editions of the tournament, DC have finished at the top of the table in the group stage. DC managed to storm into the final both times but fell short in their attempts to lift the coveted trophy.

The auction for the third season of the Women's Premier League will be held next month. Delhi Capitals has made it to the final of both editions of the tournament thus far.

DC's retained Indian players: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Taniyaa Bhatia (WK), Minnu Mani, Sneha Deepthi, Titas Sadhu

DC's retained overseas players: Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland

Released players: Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal.

