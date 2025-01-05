Delhi Capitals Team Owner Demands Gautam Gambhir's Ouster After India's BGT 2024-25 Failure

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has openly criticized India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir following the team’s disappointing 3-1 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Jindal stressed the need for the BCCI to adopt separate coaching staff for red-ball and white-ball cricket to address the growing challenges in the modern game.

Gautam Gambhir has faced significant backlash for India’s poor performance in the series, with many questioning his tactics and team selection. Critics have pointed to the inconsistent batting lineup and questionable on-field strategies as major reasons for India being outplayed by Australia. Taking to Twitter, Jindal expressed his dissatisfaction, stating:

“No doubt Australia was the superior team throughout this series. However, India’s team selection, batting performances, and off-field issues have been subpar. It’s time for the selectors, the Board, and the think tank to recognize the need for separate coaching staff for red-ball and white-ball cricket.”

Jindal also highlighted how the game’s evolution has seen younger players increasingly prioritize white-ball formats. He urged the BCCI to focus on identifying and nurturing red-ball talent to strengthen the Test setup. “The game has changed, and many young players are prioritizing white-ball cricket. It’s crucial to identify and develop red-ball specialists and provide them with the right platform to succeed,” he added. Jindal concluded by congratulating Australia and South Africa for securing their spots in the World Test Championship final, remarking that their performances were well-deserved.



