Delhi NCR set to host first season of Pro Cricket League, Jonty Rhodes named brand ambassador

New Delhi [India], July 26 : Ahead of the inaugural season of the Pro Cricket League (PCL), former South African star Jonty Rhodes has been appointed as the brand ambassador, which will be played between September and October in Delhi NCR.

Speaking on joining as the brand ambassador of Pro Cricket League Season 1, Rhodes said as quoted from a press release by PCL, "I am thrilled to be a part of the Pro Cricket League."

"This platform represents a harmonious blend of innovation and a profound passion for the game. By embracing these values, we aim to not only uphold the traditions that make cricket so special but also to propel it forward into new realms," he added.

In a statement announcing Jonty Rhodes's appointment as brand ambassador, PCL Managing Director and Founder Sachin Gupta said, "We are thrilled to have Jonty Rhodes as the brand ambassador of PCL. With exciting showcases, the league hopes to give top-tier cricketers a stage. Pro Cricket League Season 1 promises an unparalleled fan experience combining sporting excellence with entertainment against the backdrop of Delhi NCR."

PCL Executive Director Ganesh Sharma shared, "By providing a special fusion of rivalry and friendship we hope to redefine the standards for sports entertainment with our first season. We are excited to welcome star players to what promises to be an incredible cricket season."

The potential to completely transform sports is inherent in the Pro Cricket League (PCL), where top-tier players are given the opportunity to compete on a grand stage. Cricketing skills can be demonstrated and honed at the highest level, facilitated by the organized platform provided by PCL.

